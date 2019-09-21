College football: Marshall injures foot in LSU rout of Vanderbilt

LSU Sports Information and Staff Reports

NASHVILLE — Former Parkway star Terrace Marshall Jr. suffered an injury to his right foot in LSU’s 66-38 rout of Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Marshall left the game in the second half. He was on crutches and wearing a walking boot when he came back to the LSU sideline.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, Marshall fractured the foot and is expected to miss a few weeks.

Marshall, a sophomore receiver, missed most of his senior year in high school after breaking the fibula in his left leg and dislocating his ankle in the second game of the season.

Marshall had four catches for 75 yards in the first half against Vanderbilt. For the season he has 20 catches for 304 yards and six touchdowns.

“Yeah that’s a tough one for us,” LSU quarterback Joe Burrow told media in his postgame comments. “Terrace was having a really, really good start to the season. I know he’s gonna shake back. He’s gonna come back as soon as he can. He’s a super tough guy. He’s gonna come back when we need him.”

Meanwhile, Burrow and the fourth-ranked Tigers continued to set records and put up video-game numbers Saturday.

LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC) scored its most points against a conference opponent in regulation in school history, as Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase torched Vanderbilt (0-3, 0-2 SEC).

Burrow completed 25-of-34 yards for 398 yards with a school-record six touchdowns. Chase became the third LSU receiver to score at least four touchdowns in a game while posting 229 receiving yards — fourth-most in LSU history.

Burrow also set LSU records for passing yards in a first half (357) and consecutive 350-yard passing games (3).

Chase caught a game-high 10 passes. Racey McMath had five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire earned his third career 100-yard rushing game with 106 yards on 14 carries including a 9-yard touchdown that capped the Tigers’ 28-point first quarter.

The Tigers outgained Vanderbilt, 599-374.

Defensively, Nashville native Jacob Phillips led the Tigers with 10 tackles, while freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Nashville native Jacoby Stevens each had interceptions.

LSU’s Micah Baskerville was the star of special teams, coming up with a 46-yard return of an onside kick to the Vanderbilt 1-yard line and blocking a punt and recovering the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.