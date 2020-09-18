College football: Marshall named second team on Coaches’ Preseason All-SEC Teams

Staff Reports
LSU junior wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., a former Parkway Star, has been named second-team preseason All-SEC in a vote of the conference’s coaches.
Marshall caught 46 passes for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for the Tigers, who went 15-0 and won the national championship.
LSU placed two defensive players on the first team — cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety JaCoby Stevens.
In addition to Marshall, second-team selections were offensive linemen Ed Ingram and Austin Deculus and placekicker Cade York.
Tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive tackle Glen Logan made the third team.
LSU opens the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 26 against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.
South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu, who played his senior year at Parkway, made the second team.
2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* – ties)
First Team
OFFENSE
TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL Trey Smith, Tennessee
OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL Landon Dickerson, Alabama
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
QB Kyle Trask, Florida
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB K.J. Britt, Auburn
LB Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB JaCoby Stevens, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P Max Duffy, Kentucky
RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second Team
OFFENSE
TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
OL Deonte Brown, Alabama
OL Landon Young, Kentucky
OL Austin Deculus, LSU*
OL Ed Ingram, LSU*
OL Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*
OL Wanya Morris, Tennessee*
C Trey Hill, Georgia
WR George Pickens, Georgia
WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU
QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
DEFENSE
DL Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
DL Malik Herring, Georgia
DL Aaron Sterling, South Carolina
DL Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
LB Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee
LB Monty Rice, Georgia
LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*
LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia*
LB Ventrell Miller, Florida*
DB Kaiir Elam, Florida
DB Eric Stokes, Georgia
DB Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*
DB Marco Wilson, Florida*
DB Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Cade York, LSU
P Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Third Team
OFFENSE
TE Arik Gilbert, LSU
OL Carson Green, Texas A&M
OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL Evan Neal, Alabama
OL Dan Moore, Texas A&M
C Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR Seth Williams, Auburn
WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB Bo Nix, Auburn
RB Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
RB Larry Rountree, Missouri
AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*
AP Kadarius Toney, Florida*
AP Christian Tutt, Auburn*
DEFENSE
DL Zachary Carter, Florida
DL Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL Kobe Jones, Mississippi State
DL Glen Logan, LSU
LB Boogie Watson, Kentucky
LB Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt
LB Nolan Smith, Georgia*
LB Ernest Jones, South Carolina*
LB Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*
DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
DB Bryce Thompson, Tennessee
DB Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
DB Christian Tutt, Auburn*
DB Josh Jobe, Alabama*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Evan McPherson, Florida
P Mac Brown, Ole Miss
RS Christian Tutt, Auburn