College football: Marshall named second team on Coaches’ Preseason All-SEC Teams

Staff Reports

LSU junior wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., a former Parkway Star, has been named second-team preseason All-SEC in a vote of the conference’s coaches.

Marshall caught 46 passes for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for the Tigers, who went 15-0 and won the national championship.

LSU placed two defensive players on the first team — cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety JaCoby Stevens.

In addition to Marshall, second-team selections were offensive linemen Ed Ingram and Austin Deculus and placekicker Cade York.

Tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive tackle Glen Logan made the third team.

LSU opens the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 26 against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.

South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu, who played his senior year at Parkway, made the second team.

2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* – ties)

First Team

OFFENSE

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Trey Smith, Tennessee

OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL Landon Dickerson, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

QB Kyle Trask, Florida

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB JaCoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team

OFFENSE

TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

OL Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL Landon Young, Kentucky

OL Austin Deculus, LSU*

OL Ed Ingram, LSU*

OL Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

OL Wanya Morris, Tennessee*

C Trey Hill, Georgia

WR George Pickens, Georgia

WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DEFENSE

DL Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

DL Malik Herring, Georgia

DL Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

DL Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

LB Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee

LB Monty Rice, Georgia

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia*

LB Ventrell Miller, Florida*

DB Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*

DB Marco Wilson, Florida*

DB Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Cade York, LSU

P Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Third Team

OFFENSE

TE Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL Carson Green, Texas A&M

OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL Evan Neal, Alabama

OL Dan Moore, Texas A&M

C Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR Seth Williams, Auburn

WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB Bo Nix, Auburn

RB Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

AP Kadarius Toney, Florida*

AP Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DEFENSE

DL Zachary Carter, Florida

DL Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

DL Glen Logan, LSU

LB Boogie Watson, Kentucky

LB Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt

LB Nolan Smith, Georgia*

LB Ernest Jones, South Carolina*

LB Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*

DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

DB Bryce Thompson, Tennessee

DB Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

DB Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DB Josh Jobe, Alabama*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

P Mac Brown, Ole Miss

RS Christian Tutt, Auburn