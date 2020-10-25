College football: Marshall shines again as LSU rolls past South Carolina

Former Parkway star Terrace Marshall Jr. continued his outstanding season for LSU on Saturday night, catching two more touchdown passes as the Tigers returned to their winning ways with a 52-24 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Tiger Stadium.

LSU, which had last Saturday off after Florida was forced to cancel because of COVID-19, improved to 2-2. South Carolina, which upset Auburn last week, dropped to 2-3.

Marshall’s first touchdown catch, on a 7-yard pass from TJ Finley, put LSU ahead 17-7 with 11:14 left in the second quarter.

His second TD catch covered 51 yards. Marshall caught a slant from Finley, shed one tackler and slipped past several others, and sprinted to the end zone.

The score extended the Tigers’ lead to 24-10 with 3:43 left in the first half.

Marshall, a junior, has caught at least two TD passes in each of the first four games. He has 27 catches for 512 yards, an average of almost 19 yards per catch, and nine touchdowns.

Finley, a true freshman out of Ponchatoula High School, made his first start in place of Myles Brennan, who suffered a significant lower body injury in a 41-40 loss to Missouri in LSU’s last game on Oct. 10.

He made the most of it, completing 17 of 21 passes for 265 yards and the two touchdowns to Marshall with one interception.

The Tigers also got their running game going. Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for 135 yards on 22 carries and scored a touchdown. John Emery Jr. had 88 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.

Jaray Jenkins caught three passes for 76 yards.

Meanwhile, the LSU defense showed improvement after a dismal performance against Missouri.

The Tigers allowed 403 yards (234 passing and 169 rushing). But LSU forced the Gamecocks to attempt four field goals, three of which they missed.

South Carolina converted just 3-of-10 third downs. The Gamecocks converted one-of-two fourth downs.

Freshman linebacker BJ Ojulari had three sacks. Former Evangel Christian star Micah Baskerville had six solo tackles and two assists.

Freshman Jabril Cox led the team with seven solos and three assists. Senior safety JaCoby Stevens had seven solos and two assists.

The Tigers scored on defense and special teams.

Freshman Eli Ricks returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.

Trey Palmer returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. He was the first Tiger to return a kickoff for a touchdown in Tiger Stadium since 1981.

LSU visits Auburn Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (CBS). Auburn (3-2) edged Ole Miss 35-28.