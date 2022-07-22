College football: Media pick LSU to finish fifth in SEC West

LSU was picked to finish fifth in the SEC West by media members at the SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Ala.
Alabama was picked to win the West and overall championship.
LSU received 591 points in the voting which was based on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.
Alabama received 1,262 points. The Crimson Tide received 177 of the 181 first-place votes. Texas A&M, picked to finish second, received three. Third-place pick Arkansas received one.
Defending SEC and national champion Georgia was the overwhelming pick to win the East. The Bulldogs received 172 first-place votes. Second-place choice Kentucky received four.
Third-place choice Tennessee received one. Vanderbilt, picked to finish last, also received a first-place vote.
In the voting for the overall champion, Alabama received 158 votes. Georgia was second with 18.
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and defensive lineman B.J. Ojulari were selected to the media’s preseason All-SEC first team.
Defensive lineman Ali Gay was a second-team selection. defensive lineman Maason
Smith was named to the third team.
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
First place votes in ()
EAST
1. Georgia (172) — 1254
2. Kentucky (4) — 932
3. Tennessee (1) — 929
4. Florida — 712
5. South Carolina (3) — 662
6. Missouri — 383
7. Vanderbilt (1) — 196
WEST
1. Alabama (177) — 1262
2. Texas A&M (3) — 968
3. Arkansas (1) — 844
4. Ole Miss — 675
5. LSU — 591
6. Mississippi State — 390
7. Auburn — 338
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama — 158
Georgia — 18
South Carolina — 3
Vanderbilt — 1
Texas A&M — 1
2022 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Bryce Young, Alabama
RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Second-Team
QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Third-Team
QB – Will Levis, Kentucky
RB – Zach Evans, Ole Misses
RB – Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina
TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
*OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL – Derick Hall, Auburn
DL – Byron Young, Tennessee
LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Second-Team
DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL – Ali Gaye, LSU
DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn
LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Third-Team
DL – Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL – Maason Smith, LSU
DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Trey Dean III, Florida
DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second-Team
P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Third-Team
P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* – Indicates a tie