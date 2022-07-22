College football: Media pick LSU to finish fifth in SEC West

LSU was picked to finish fifth in the SEC West by media members at the SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Ala.

Alabama was picked to win the West and overall championship.

LSU received 591 points in the voting which was based on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama received 1,262 points. The Crimson Tide received 177 of the 181 first-place votes. Texas A&M, picked to finish second, received three. Third-place pick Arkansas received one.

Defending SEC and national champion Georgia was the overwhelming pick to win the East. The Bulldogs received 172 first-place votes. Second-place choice Kentucky received four.

Third-place choice Tennessee received one. Vanderbilt, picked to finish last, also received a first-place vote.

In the voting for the overall champion, Alabama received 158 votes. Georgia was second with 18.

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and defensive lineman B.J. Ojulari were selected to the media’s preseason All-SEC first team.

Defensive lineman Ali Gay was a second-team selection. defensive lineman Maason

Smith was named to the third team.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EAST

1. Georgia (172) — 1254

2. Kentucky (4) — 932

3. Tennessee (1) — 929

4. Florida — 712

5. South Carolina (3) — 662

6. Missouri — 383

7. Vanderbilt (1) — 196

WEST

1. Alabama (177) — 1262

2. Texas A&M (3) — 968

3. Arkansas (1) — 844

4. Ole Miss — 675

5. LSU — 591

6. Mississippi State — 390

7. Auburn — 338

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama — 158

Georgia — 18

South Carolina — 3

Vanderbilt — 1

Texas A&M — 1

2022 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Second-Team

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Third-Team

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB – Zach Evans, Ole Misses

RB – Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL – Derick Hall, Auburn

DL – Byron Young, Tennessee

LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Second-Team

DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL – Ali Gaye, LSU

DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Third-Team

DL – Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL – Maason Smith, LSU

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Trey Dean III, Florida

DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second-Team

P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third-Team

P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* – Indicates a tie