College football: Media pick LSU to finish second in SEC West

Staff Reports

The LSU Tigers have been picked to finish second behind defending champion Alabama in the SEC West division by media attending SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Ala.

Georgia was picked to win the East divison. Alabama, which defeated Georgia 35-28 in last season’s title game, was again picked to win the overall championship.

Alabama received 253 of a possible 260 first-place votes in the West poll. LSU received five. Auburn and Mississippi State received one each.

Georgia received 233 first-place votes in the East. Second-place Florida received 21 and third-place Missouri three. Fourth-place South Carolina, fifth-place Tennessee and sixth-place Kentucky received one apiece.

In the voting for the overall title, Alabama amassed 203 points to Georgia’s 49.