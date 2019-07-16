College football: Media pick Tech to finish third in C-USA West

Anna Claire Thomas, La. Tech Assistant Director of Communications

DALLAS – Louisiana Tech has been picked to finish third in Conference USA’s West Division, while North Texas was tabbed as the preseason favorite to win in a preseason vote conducted by a panel of media members that cover C-USA schools.

Marshall and North Texas each won nine games and played in a bowl game last season and the league’s media are forecasting that the two schools will meet in the C-USA Championship Game this December, as the Thundering Herd were picked to win the East Division title, while North Texas was selected to be crowned West Division champions.

Louisiana Tech posted an 8-5 overall record a season ago, including a 5-3 mark in Conference USA play, while the Bulldogs are coming off the program’s fifth straight bowl victory after defeating Hawaii 31-14 in the 2018 SoFi Hawaii Bowl.

The Mean Green led the way in the preseason projections for the West Division, followed by Southern Miss, LA Tech, UAB, UTSA, Rice and UTEP.

Marshall was tabbed as the preseason favorite in the East Division, while the Thundering Herd were followed by FIU, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, WKU, Old Dominion and Charlotte.

The 15th annual Conference USA Football Championship Game, pitting the champions of the East and West Divisions, will be held Saturday, Dec. 7. The 2019 C-USA Football season kicks off Thursday, Aug. 29.

C-USA MEDIA MEMBERS PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

EAST DIVISION

1. Marshall (14)

2. FIU (9)

3. Florida Atlantic (3)

4. Middle Tennessee

5. WKU

6. Old Dominion

7. Charlotte

WEST DIVISION

1. North Texas (20)

2. Southern Miss (4)

3. Louisiana Tech

4. UAB (2)

5. UTSA

6. Rice

7. UTEP

(first place votes in parentheses)