College football: No. 5 LSU knocks off No. 7 Florida in offensive show

Todd Politz, LSU Director of Digital Media

BATON ROUGE — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow three for three touchdowns and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for two more as the fifth-ranked LSU Tigers shut out No. 7 Florida in the final 25 minutes of a 42-28 victory.

For the first time this season, LSU (6-0, 2-0 SEC) found itself behind in the second half, 28-21, when Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson caught his second touchdown pass of the game with 10:54 remaining in the third quarter.

The Tigers defense stepped up its game for the duration, while its offense continued to click on all cylinders.

Edwards-Helaire and freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price added third-quarter touchdowns of 5 and 33 yards to give LSU a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Leading by a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, Burrow connected on a 54-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Class that gave LSU an insurmountable two-score lead.

Burrow and the Tigers offense were a model of efficiency against the Gators. The LSU signal caller completed 21-of-24 passes for 293 yards with two touchdown passes to Chase and another to Justin Jefferson, who led LSU with 10 catches for 123 yards. Chase had a team-high 127 yards on seven receptions.

LSU ran only 48 plays against the Gators, averaging 10.6 yards per play – third-most in school history and most against an SEC opponent. The Tigers faced only four first downs in the game, the fewest on record by an LSU team (records since 1978).

Edwards-Helaire had 134 net rushing yards, while Burrow added 43 on six carries without being sacked. Davis-Price made the most of his three carries, totaling 40 yards.

Florida (6-1, 3-1), which ran 84 plays for 457 yards, was led by quarterback Kyle Trask who finished 23-of-39 passing for 310 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. The Gators ran for 146 net yards including 65 by Lamical Perine.

The Gators held a 38:19 to 21:41 advantage in time of possession.

LSU returns to action Saturday, Oct.19, when the Tigers travel to Starkville to face Mississippi State. Game time for the matchup is expected to be announced on Sunday morning.