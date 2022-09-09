College football: Northwestern State, Grambling State to face off Saturday at Independence Stadium

The Northwestern State Demons and Grambling State Tigers face off at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Shreveport Classic at Independence Stadium.

The Demons and Tigers both opened their seasons last Saturday. NSU lost to Montana, ranked No. 3 in the FCS, 47-0. GSU lost to Arkansas State 58-3.

The Demons and Tigers are coming off disappointing 2021 seasons. NSU went 3-9 and GSU went 5-7.

Grambling fired head coach Broderick Fobbs after eight seasons and replaced him with Hue Jackson, a former head coach of the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders and Cleveland Browns.

Brad Laird is in his fifth season as head coach at NSU. He is a former Ruston High and NSU quarterback.

The Demons and Tigers last played in 2028 with NSU winning 34-7 in Natchitoches. Grambling won 23-10 in 2017 in Grambling. GSU leads the overall series 3-2.

Grambling State last played at Independence Stadium in 2016, defeating Alabama State 21-0.

Northwestern State used to be an annual visitor to Shreveport. The Demons faced Louisiana Tech in the State Fair Classic from 1946-1987.

Brad Laird’s father, Billy Laird, was the quarterback at Tech in the 1960s.

“There’s a lot of history for Northwestern State in this stadium with the State Fair Classic against Louisiana Tech for so many years,” Brad Laird said following the kickoff news conference last month for the game. “I had the opportunity to come as a little kid many times and spent a lot of time at the fair more so than the ballgame.

“Then I had the opportunity to play in this stadium, and now we bring our 2022 Northwestern State football team to play against a great Grambling State football team.

“It’s a win-win for both teams, and it’s a big win for the Shreveport-Bossier City area. With our recruiting, we ask our alumni, the student-athletes to travel 60 miles south on Saturdays to watch us play. For us to be able to bring that back to them and travel 60 miles north to their backyard, we’re looking forward to it.”

Jackson said he also was looking forward to the matchup,

“This is our first opportunity to play in the state because we are going to be road warriors for these first six weeks,” he said. “We do get a breather that second week by being home and we look forward to it.

“‘We are excited about what we are doing at Grambling State right now. Our players are excited and our coaching staff is excited.”

First-time NSU starting quarterback Miles Fallin completed 30 of 43 passes in his Demon debut last week, the most completions for a first-time NSU starter since Kaleb Fletcher on Oct. 27, 2018.

FAN NOTE: For those planning on attending the game, Independence Stadium is a clear-bag facility with a policy similar to that of Turpin Stadium.