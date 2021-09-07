College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish prep standouts in the first two weeks of the season

College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish prep standouts in the...

Here are a few notable performances by former Bossier Parish high school football standouts in college games the first two weeks of the season.

Keldrick Carper, Texas A&M, Plain Dealing — The graduate student defensive back had four solo tackles, three assists and one pass breakup in a 41-10 victory over Kent State.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The redshirt freshman linebacker had five solo tackles in a 32-13 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The freshman defensive back had three solo tackles in a 32-13 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma.

Ezekiel Barnett, Benton, Louisiana Tech — The 6th-year linebacker had three solo tackles, including one for loss, in a 35-34 loss to Mississippi State.

Dante Williams, Parkway, Delta State — The graduation student linebacker had three tackles in a 48-14 victory over Bethel University.

Micah Dunn, Airline, Louisiana College — The senior receiver had five catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-41 loss to North American University in the season opener on Aug. 28.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Weeks 0 and 1. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com