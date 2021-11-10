College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish prep standouts in Week 10

College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish prep standouts in Week...

Here are a few notable performances by former Bossier Parish high school football standouts in college games in Week 10 of the season.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The redshirt freshman linebacker had three solo tackles and four solo in a 31-10 victory over Southern Nazarene..

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The freshman defensive back had two solo tackles in a 31-10 victory over Southern Nazarene.

Micah Dunn, Airline, Louisiana Christian — The senior wide receiver had seven catches for 59 yards in a 35-33 loss to Lyon, Ark.

Ezekiel Barnett, Benton, Louisiana Tech — The senior linebacker had five solo tackles and six total, including two for loss, and one sack in a 52-38 loss to UAB.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The sophomore cornerback had one tackle in a 31-28 loss to Arkansas.