College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish prep standouts in Week 12

Here are a few notable performances by former Bossier Parish high school football standouts in college games in Week 12 of the season.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The freshman kicker was 9 for 9 on PATS and averaged 41.3 yards on kickoffs in a 63-35 win over the Western New England in the New England Bowl. The Mariners finished the season 9-1.

Justin Rogers, Parkway, UNLV — The junior had the best game of his college career, completing 15 of 21 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-20 loss to San Diego State.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The sophomore cornerback had three tackles in a 55-10 victory over Tennessee State.