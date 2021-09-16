College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish prep standouts in Week 2

Here are a few notable performances by former Bossier Parish high school football standouts in college games the first two weeks of the season.

Dante Williams, Parkway, Delta State — The graduate student LB had seven solo and 12 total tackles, including two for loss, one sack and one forced fumble in a 45-17 victory over McKendree University,

Gavin Roe, Southern Arkansas, Haughton — The redshirt freshman LB had seven solo and 10 total tackles and an interception in a 42-27 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State. He was named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Ezekiel Barnett, Louisiana Tech, Benton — The graduate student LB had six total tackles and forced a fumble in a 45-42 victory vs. Southeastern Louisiana.

Melvin Smith Jr., Southern Arkansas, Airline — The freshman DB had four solo and five total tackles in a 42-27 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The freshman kicker had 8 kickoffs for 385 yards in a 49-27 victory over Farleigh Dickinson.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Weeks 0 and 1. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com