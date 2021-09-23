College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish prep standouts in Week 3

College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish prep standouts in Week...

Here are a few notable performances by former Bossier Parish high school football standouts in college games in Week 3 of the season.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The freshman kicker was 8 for 8 on PATS and averaged 49.8 yards on kickoffs in a 56-7 victory over NY Maritime. The USMMA Mariners are 2-0.

Dante Williams, Parkway, Delta State — The graduate student LB had five solo tackles and six total, including one for loss, in a 27-26 loss to West Georgia.

Josh Lister, East Texas Baptist, Haughton — The junior running back rushed for 71 yards on nine carries and caught two passes for 15 yards in a 24-15 victory over McMurry.

Gavin Roe, Southern Arkansas, Haughton — The redshirt freshman LB had two solo and six total tackles in a 37-6 loss to Harding.

Ezekiel Barnett, Louisiana Tech, Benton — The graduate student LB had five solo tackles and 10 total in a 39-37 loss to Southeastern Louisiana.

Melvin Smith Jr., Southern Arkansas, Airline — The freshman DB had five total tackles, including .5 for loss, in a 37-6 loss to Harding.

Micah Dunn, Louisiana College, Airline — The senior wide receiver had two catches for 54 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown, in a 35-22 loss to Arizona Christian.

Fred Moise, Missouri Baptist, Bossier — The sophomore defensive back recorded one tackle in a 42-24 victory over Madonna University.

Gabriel Larry, East Central CC, Manvel, Texas, Parkway — The freshman quarterback rushed for 78 yards on 13 carries and scored a touchdown in a 33-13 loss to Jones College. He also completed six of 20 passes for 78 yards and one touchdown in a

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Weeks 0 and 1. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com