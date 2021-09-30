College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish prep standouts in Week 4

Here are a few notable performances by former Bossier Parish high school football standouts in college games in Week 4 of the season.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The freshman kicker was 8 for 8 on PATS and averaged 45.4 yards on kickoffs in a 56-7 victory over Kean. Tinkis has now twice tied the school record for PATS in one game. The USMMA Mariners are 3-0.

Dante Williams, Parkway, Delta State — The graduate student LB had eight solo tackles and 11 total, including 1.5 for loss, in a 24-17 loss to Jackson State.

Josh Lister, Haughton, East Texas Baptist — The junior running back rushed for 65 yards on 16 carries in a 49-38 loss to Howard Payne.

Gavin Roe, Southern Arkansas, Haughton — The redshirt freshman LB had four solo tackles in a 56-49 loss to No. 18 Henderson State.

Micah Dunn, Louisiana College, Airline — The senior wide receiver had three catches for 50 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, in a 49-19 loss to Ottawa University Arizona.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Weeks 0 and 1. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com