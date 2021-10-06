College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish prep standouts in Week 5

Here are a few notable performances by former Bossier Parish high school football standouts in college games in Week 5 of the season.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The freshman kicker was 4 for 4 on PATS, 1 for 1 on FGS and averaged 55 yards on kickoffs in a 31-28 victory over WPI. The USMMA Mariners are 4-0.

Josh Lister, Haughton, East Texas Baptist — The junior running back rushed for 24 yards on seven carries and caught three passes for 10 yards in a 27-17 victory over Southwestern (Texas).

Micah Dunn, Louisiana College, Airline — The senior wide receiver had four catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns of 84 and 26 yards in a 41-35 victory over Oklahoma Panhandle.

Ezekiel Barnett, Louisiana Tech, Benton — The graduate student linebacker had four total tackles, including 0.5 for loss, in a 34-27 loss to N.C. State.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Weeks 0 and 1. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com