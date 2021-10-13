College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish prep standouts in Week 6

Here are a few notable performances by former Bossier Parish high school football standouts in college games in Week 6 of the season.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The freshman kicker was 7 for 7 on PATS and averaged 50.8 yards on kickoffs in a 49-14 victory over Norwich. The USMMA Mariners are 5-0.

Gabriel Larry, Parkway, Manvel, East Central Community College — The freshman quarterback completed 7 of 19 passes for 108 yards in a 31-13 loss to Gulf Coast.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The redshirt freshman linebacker had three solo tackles and seven total, including two for loss, in a 38-24 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The freshman defensive back had three total tackles in a 38-24 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Week 6. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com

—