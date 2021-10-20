College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish prep standouts in Week 7

College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish prep standouts in Week...

Here are a few notable performances by former Bossier Parish high school football standouts in college games in Week 7 of the season.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The freshman kicker was 2 for 2 on FGS, 6 for 6 on PATS and averaged 50.6 yards on kickoffs in a 56-34 victory over MIT. The USMMA Mariners are 6-0.

Gabriel Larry, Parkway, Manvel, East Central Community College — The freshman quarterback rushed six times for 42 yards in a 20-17 OT loss to Co-Lin.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The redshirt freshman linebacker had three solo tackles and 10 total in a 34-17 victory over Arkansas Tech.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The freshman defensive back had three total tackles in a 34-17 victory over Arkansas Tech.

Micah Dunn, Airline, Louisiana College — The senior wide receiver caught four passes for 105 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown, and returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown in a 27-24 victory over Wayland Baptist.

Josh Lister, Haughton, East Texas Baptist — The junior running back had 40 yards rushing on 11 carries in a 34-0 loss to Hardin-Simmons.

Jacob Stephens, Haughton, Mississippi College — The freshman receiver had one catch for 41 yards in a 20-7 victory over Shorter.