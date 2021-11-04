College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish prep standouts in Week 9

College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish prep standouts in Week...

Here are a few notable performances by former Bossier Parish high school football standouts in college games in Week 9 of the season.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The freshman kicker was 1 for 1 on PATS and averaged 44.8 yards on kickoffs in a 28-25 loss to Springfield College. The USMMA Mariners are 7-1.

Gabriel Larry, Parkway, Manvel, East Central Community College — The freshman quarterback rushed for 47 yards and scored a touchdown in a 30-18 victory over Coahoma.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The redshirt freshman linebacker had five solo tackles and 12 solo in a 44-40 loss to Oklahoma Baptist.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The freshman defensive back had four solo tackles and five total in a 44-40 loss to Oklahoma Baptist.

Micah Dunn, Airline, Louisiana College — The senior wide receiver had a 68-yard touchdown reception in a 31-24 victory over Langston.

Josh Lister, Haughton, East Texas Baptist — The junior running back rushed for 61 yards on nine carries in a 20-13 loss to Texas Lutheran.

Dante Williams, Parkway, Delta State — The redshirt senior linebacker had two tackles in a 14-13 victory over Shorter. He announced on Facebook that he suffered ACL and MCL tears.

Ezekiel Barnett, Benton, Louisiana Tech — The senior linebacker had two solo tackles and six total in a 23-20 loss to Old Dominion.