College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish standouts in Week 11

Here are a few notable performances by former Bossier Parish high school football standouts in college games in Week 11 of the season.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The freshman kicker was 7 for 7 on PATS and averaged 47 yards on kickoffs in a 49-14 win over the US Coast Guard Academy for the Secretaries Cup. Tinkis broke the single season school record for PATs. The Mariners finished the regular season 8-1.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The redshirt freshman linebacker had two solo tackles and four solo, including a sack, in a 73-37 loss to Arkansas-Monticello.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The freshman defensive back had three total tackles in a 73-37 loss to Arkansas-Monticello.

Micah Dunn, Airline, Louisiana Christian — The senior wide receiver had touchdown catches of 9 and 30 yards in a 77-12 victory over Texas College.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The sophomore cornerback had one tackle in a 31-28 loss to Arkansas.