College football: Notable performances by former Bossier Parish standouts in Week 8

Here are a few notable performances by former Bossier Parish high school football standouts in college games in Week 8 of the season.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The freshman kicker was 1 for 2 on FGS, 3 for 4 on PATS and averaged 47.4 yards on kickoffs in a 44-34 victory over Catholic University. The Mariners are 7-0.

Gabriel Larry, Parkway, Manvel, East Central Community College — The freshman quarterback completed 7 of 19 passes for 108 yards in a 31-13 loss to Gulf Coast.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The redshirt freshman linebacker had eight solo tackles and 10 total in a 42-7 loss to Ouachita Baptist..

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The freshman defensive back had five solo tackles and seven total in a 42-7 loss to Ouachita Baptist.

Micah Dunn, Airline, Louisiana College — The senior wide receiver caught four passes for 31 yards yards in a 59-36 loss to Texas Wesleyan.

Josh Lister, Haughton, East Texas Baptist — The junior running back rushed for 87 yards on nine carries and one TD in a 37-30 victory over Austin College..