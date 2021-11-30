College football: Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly to be LSU’s next head coach, per multiple media reports

Brian Kelly will be the next head football coach at LSU, according to multiple media reports.

Pete Thames of Yahoo Sports reported the news first Monday night. Many national news organizations along with the Baton Rouge Advocate followed with confirmation from sources.

Kelly has been the head coach at Notre Dame for the past 12 seasons. The Irish (11-1) are ranked No. 6 in the AP poll and are still in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Kelly was 92-39 at Notre Dame. His last five teams were 54-9. In 2018, the Irish went 12-0 before losing to Clemson 30-3 in a College Football Playoff semifinal game in the Cotton Bowl.

Kelly was hired by Notre Dame in 2010 after leading Cincinnati to a 34-9 record in four seasons plus one game as the interim head coach in 2006.

He was the head coach at Central Michigan from 2004-06 with a record of 19-16.

His first head coaching job was at Grand Valley State beginning in 1991. In 13 seasons he compiled a record of 118-35-2. Grand Valley State won NCAA Division II national championships in 2002 and 2003.

Kelly’s overall record is 263-96-2. He is 60 years old.

Kelly replaces Ed Orgeron, who was 51-20 at LSU in six seasons, including 6-2 as interim head coach in 2016.