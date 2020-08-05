College football: NSU adhering to face mask, social distancing guidelines in preparation for fall football season

By Matthew Vines, Northwestern State Assistant Director of Communications

NATCHITOCHES – As Northwestern State prepares for a football season this fall, the NSU administration announced Wednesday that Turpin Stadium will look slightly different when the Demons rumble through the purple smoke to take the field.

NSU is limiting seating capacity to 50 percent this fall and will enforce social distancing in the stands. Fans from different parties will be spaced six feet apart.

Fans will be required to wear face masks upon entering the stadium until that fan reaches their assigned seat. The face mask regulation aligns with current Louisiana mandates to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

If fans leave their seats in the stands or in the box suites, they’ll be required to wear face masks.

To accommodate social distancing in the season ticket sections of Turpin Stadium, some fans may be reassigned to different seats for this season only. NSU will attempt to keep fans as close to their original seats as possible.

“We want to cheer for our Demon football team in the safest way possible for fans and for student-athletes, and we believe these measures are the best way to do so,” said Mike Jacklich, assistant athletics director for ticketing and special events. “We still have season tickets up for grabs in traditional options like chairback and general admission, but we also have new options like the Demon Flex Pack.

“We have a lot of options for different budgets and folks who may not be able to make all five home games at Turpin Stadium.

The Demon Flex Pack offers six tickets which can be used at any game or combination of games for $99.

NSU’s Family Four Pack offers four season tickets in sections D or I for $200.

Traditional options include chairbacks ($115), general admission ($60) and VIP suite tickets ($630).

The administration will place markings every six feet in areas like the concession stands and bathrooms.

In the VIP and box seating areas, NSU will reduce capacity to 25 percent in accordance with guidelines suggested by medical partner Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.

Fans will be staggered along those seating areas to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The five-game home season begins Sept. 3 as NSU welcomes Incarnate Word to Turpin Stadium.

Other home dates include Sept. 12 vs. Nicholls, Sept. 26 vs. Houston Baptist, Oct. 17 vs. Sam Houston State and Nov. 14 vs. McNeese.

— Featured photo by Gary Hardamon/NSU Photographic Services … NSU cheerleaders lead the Turpin Stadium crowd in cheers during a Sept. 28 game vs. Southeastern Louisiana.