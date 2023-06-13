College football: NSU announces kickoff times for home games

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations

NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State football team has known its schedule for a couple of months.

Now the Demons know when they will run through the tunnel and the purple smoke at Turpin Stadium as NSU has set kickoff times for its five 2023 home games.

Northwestern State’s first two home games – against former Southland Conference rival Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 16 and against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 30 — will kick at 6 p.m.

The remainder of the Demons’ home schedule – Oct. 21 against Southeastern, the Nov. 4 Homecoming matchup with Houston Christian and the Nov. 18 regular-season finale against Texas A&M-Commerce – all will kick off at 2 p.m.

Season tickets for Northwestern State’s five-game home schedule are on sale, including a new offer this season – the Louisiana Lagniappe package.

The Louisiana Lagniappe grouping includes tickets to all NSU home game a well as tickets to the Sept. 2 game at UL Lafayette and the Sept. 9 matchup at Louisiana Tech. Those packages are on sale for $150, which includes reserved seating at Turpin Stadium, or $100, which is for general admission seating at Turpin Stadium.

VIP packages are on sale for $630, which includes suite seating at home games as well as upgraded parking at Turpin. NSU’s VIP suites are fully catered for each home game, including a full meal, snacks, soft drinks, beer and water.

Reserved chairback seating season-ticket packages for all home games are on sale for $115 with those packages available for military and senior citizens at a discounted rate of $105.

General admission season tickets are available for $60 while NSU faculty and staff can purchase chairback season tickets for $75. That same price is available for NSU alumni ages 30 and under.

For more ticket information, log on to NSUTickets.com or call the NSU ticket office at 318-357-4268.