College football: NSU/I-Bowl Kickoff Luncheon set for Aug. 25

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations

A staple of late summer returns Aug. 25.

The annual Northwestern State/ Independence Bowl Kickoff Luncheon is set for that date at noon at Superior’s Steakhouse. The event, in its 26th year, begins at 11:45 a.m., nine days ahead of NSU’s Sept. 3 season opener at Montana.

Cost for the all-inclusive lunch is $20 and includes salad, a plated meal and dessert. Reservations are being accepted by contacting the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318-221-0721. Attendees are asked to bring cash or check to the event.

“We at Northwestern State have always valued our relationship with the Independence Bowl,” said NSU Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian. “This event gives us another chance to meet some of our most passionate supporters in the Shreveport-Bossier City area face to face as we build toward the 2022 season. Personally, I look forward to experiencing this longstanding tradition for the first time.”

The luncheon features Bostian, fifth-year Demon head coach Brad Laird and members of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl staff. Bostian and Laird will preview the 2022 Northwestern State season while bowl staffers will give updates on the 46th annual Independence Bowl, which will be played Dec. 23 at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium.

— Featured graphic by Brad Welborn, NSU Sports Information