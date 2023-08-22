College football: NSU QB Vander Waal named to College Football Comeback Player of the Year watch list

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations

NATCHITOCHES – Quarterback Tyler Vander Waal came to Northwestern State in the spring with a few accolades in tow.

He added another Tuesday as the Demon senior was named to 2023 College Football Comeback Player of the Year Watch List, an award given through partnership with College Sports Communicators, the Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl.

A senior from Sacramento, California, Vander Waal transferred to Northwestern State after spending the previous three seasons at Idaho State where he was the spring 2021 Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the Year.

He is one of 100 players named to the initial watch list and one of three FCS players, joining Holy Cross linebacker Jacob Dobbs and South Dakota cornerback Myles Harden.

Vander Waal’s final two seasons at Idaho State came to an early stop because of season-ending injuries.

In 12 games at Idaho State, Vander Waal threw for 2,553 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 112 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

He began his college career at Wyoming. In two seasons with the Cowboys, Vander Waal started 18 games, throwing for 1,822 yards and six touchdowns.

Vander Waal and the Demons open their 2023 season Sept. 2 at UL Lafayette. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. inside Cajun Field.