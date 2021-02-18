College football: NSU’s season opener against Lamar postponed

By Matt Vines, Northwestern State Assistant Director of Communications

NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State football team has waited 457 days to return to competitive football, but the Demons will be forced to wait some more.

Saturday’s season opener at Lamar has been postponed because of the snow and ice covering roads in Louisiana and Texas.

The game has been rescheduled for March 27, which sets NSU up for six games this spring in six weeks. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

NSU now opens its spring football schedule at home on March 6 against Nicholls, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets at nsudemons.com or by calling the ticket office at 318-357-4268.