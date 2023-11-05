College football: Offensive woes doom Grambling State

By Curtis Ford, Grambling State Assistant AD for Athletic Communications

The high-flying offense that Grambling State showcased all season was held to a season-low six points as the Tigers fell to Alabama State 17-6 in the Inaugural Port City Classic at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

GSU (4-5 overall, 3-3 SWAC) was held to 259 yards on total offense and committed three turnovers.

Myles Crawley led the offense, connecting on 21-of-31 passes for 197 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Chance Williams led the ground game with 57 yards on 12 carries.

The Grambling State defense was once again strong, limiting Alabama State (5-3, 4-2) to 261 total yards. The Tigers were particularly strong against the pass, holding the Hornets to 95 yards through the air and intercepting one pass.

Lewis Matthews was the leading tackler with nine total stops.

In the first half, Grambling State was held scoreless.

After Alabama State scored a touchdown on its first drive of the game, GSU turned the ball over on its next two possession. The first being an interception and the second being a fumble on a mishandle pitch on an option run.

Alabama State stretched its lead to 14-0 following a 3-yard TD reception by Kisean Johnson, his second of the game, with 11:27 to go in the second quarter.

Grambling State had an opportunity to put some points on the board just before halftime, but Tanner Rinker s’ 38-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.

Alabama State carried a 14-0 lead into halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, ASU extended its advantage to 17-0 on a 34-yard field goal by B. Cannon.

Grambling State cracked the scoreboard with 12:04 remaining in the fourth quarter when Crawley found Nae’Saan Dickerson for an 18-yard TD pass. Luca Duarte’s PAT was no good, setting the score at 17-6 in favor of the Hornets.

Kevin Thomas gave the Tigers the ball back with an interception with 2:34 remaining, but GSU gave the ball back on the next drive when Crawley threw his second pick of the night, sealing the win for ASU.

Alabama State quarterback Damon Stewart completed 12-of-16 passes for 95 yards, two touchdowns and an INT. Marcus Harris III led the Hornets run game with 75 yards on 18 attempts.

Johnson was the only ASU receiver with double-digit receptions, making seven grabs for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

Up Next

Grambling State looks to rebound on the road at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday, November 10. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPNU.