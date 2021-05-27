College football: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl set for Saturday, Dec. 18

By Erik Evenson, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Director of Media and Community Relations

The 45th edition of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is slated for Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2:30 p.m. at Independence Stadium.

The game will be televised nationally on ABC for the first time since 2014.

“We are extremely excited to play the 45th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday, December 18 on ABC,” said Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters. “This game date and time allows us to not only showcase Radiance Technologies, our city and region to millions of viewers across the country but also gives us the flexibility to plan a great bowl week lineup of events that will appeal to both fans traveling in to follow their teams and locals looking for entertainment options for the whole family in mid-December.”

“We could not imagine a better date and time to play the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl,” exclaimed Radiance Technologies CEO Bill Bailey. “We are very excited that things are getting back to normal and that the game is scheduled. It does not get any better than this!”

The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be the first Independence Bowl played on a Saturday since 2015 when the Virginia Tech Hokies and Tulsa Golden Hurricane battled in the 40th edition of the Independence Bowl. This year’s Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be the first Independence Bowl featured on ABC since the 2014 game between the Miami Hurricanes and South Carolina Gamecocks. It will be the 29th-consecutive Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl to be played on an ESPN network. In October 2020, the bowl and ESPN announced a six-year extension to televise the game through 2025.

The Dec. 18 date of the game is the earliest date for an Independence Bowl since the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Maryland Terrapins played to the lone tie in Independence Bowl history in 1990.

The 45th edition of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is slated to match up the BYU Cougars against a representative of Conference USA. Public tickets are on sale now for the Saturday, December 18 game and can be purchased online at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/tickets or by calling the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318.221.0712 or toll-free at 888.414.BOWL.

Ticket buyers eligible for renewals from the 2019 Independence Bowl and customers who rolled over their tickets from 2020 will receive their original seating assignments from 2019. Ticket prices for the 2021 game are the same as in past years, as the three main tiers are:

Endzone Bench: $30

Sideline Bench: $45

Sideline Chairback: $50 (Available to sponsors or qualifying Foundation members)

Endzone Bench and Sideline Bench seats are available at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/tickets/, while Sideline Chairback seats are available to bowl sponsors and qualifying Independence Bowl Foundation Members. For more information on how to become a Foundation member and qualify to purchase Sideline Chairback seats, visit RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/membership/.

Group tickets are another ticket option available, and groups who purchase 20-or-more Endzone Bench seats will once again receive half-price tickets at the special rate of $15 apiece. The last day to purchase group tickets online will be Friday, December 17. All group ticket packages must be purchased prior to game day.

A bevy of other ticket packages are also available for the 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. The Chairman’s Club is a high-end hospitality option, which is an exclusive South Endzone Tent that includes all-inclusive food and beverage and one VIP parking pass for every four Chairman’s Club tickets purchased. Chairman’s Club tickets are $200 apiece.

Another high-end hospitality experience is the North and South Endzone Tent packages. The packages include:

North Endzone Tent: 40 ticket lanyards granting access to the field-level tent area, six VIP parking passes and all-inclusive food and beverage options

South Endzone Tent: 25 ticket lanyards granting access to the field-level tent area, six VIP parking passes and all-inclusive food and beverage options

Space is limited for both the North and South Endzone Tent section, and tents can be booked by contacting Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Director of Marketing and Memberships Logan Lewis at logan@independencebowl.org.

The Family Four-Pack is available online through Wednesday, December 8 or in-person at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office through Friday, December 17. The package includes four tickets at either the sideline bench or endzone level, four shuttle passes, two Johnny’s Pizza House personal pizzas at the game, and a $10 gift card and your choice of a free shake or free appetizer from Twisted Root Burger Co. in Shreveport. The prices for the Family Four-Pack are:

Sideline Bench Seats: $200

Endzone Seats: $140

For more information on the 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, visit RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com or follow the bowl on social media @IndyBowl.