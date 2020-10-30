College football: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl set to kick off on Dec. 26 at 6 p.m.

By Erik Evenson, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Director of Community and Media Relations

Six days after securing Army West Point as the home team, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, ESPN and Bowl Season announced on Friday that the 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 26, at 6 p.m. CST.

The 45th edition of the 11th oldest bowl in college football will once again be televised on ESPN.

2020 will be the 29th-consecutive year the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played on an ESPN network. The bowl and ESPN recently announced a six-year extension to televise the game through 2025.

“Playing the 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday, December 26, in a primetime window, will provide us a tremendous opportunity to highlight the wonderful work our organization and the city of Shreveport do on-and-off the field,” said 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Chairman Frank Auer.

“Our entire organization, together with Radiance Technologies, cannot wait to showcase two exciting football teams and the City of Shreveport, hosting this event.”

The 6 p.m. kickoff Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is the bowl’s latest kickoff time, and the game will be played primarily in primetime for the first time since 2008 – an 7:15 p.m. kickoff between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Northern Illinois Huskies.

The last time the Independence Bowl was played on a Saturday was the 2015 edition of the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Dec. 26, 2015.

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl became the first bowl to invite a team to be a part of the 2020 Bowl Season, as the Army Black Knights accepted their invitation to Shreveport on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Army will match up against a representative of the Pac-12 Conference, who will begin play of their seven-game season on Saturday, Nov. 7.

A limited number of sideline bench and endzone bench tickets are available on a reservation basis.

To make a reservation, contact the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318.221.0712 or contact Ticket Manager Jeffrey Coye at jcoye@independencebowl.org or Business and Administrative Assistant Ann Crouch at ann@independencebowl.org.

Ticket renewals are also being re-sent to all 2019 ticket buyers who have not renewed for the 2020 edition of the game.

Any renewals not returned with payment prior to Monday, November 16 will be released to the general public. For questions about the 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, contact the office at 318.221.0712.