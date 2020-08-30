College football: Reports – LSU WR Chase to opt out of season

Staff Reports



LSU junior wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner, has opted out of the 2020 season and will prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, according to multiple media reports.

Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com was the first to report it Sunday.

Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in 14 games last season. LSU went 15-0 and won the national championship.

Chase’s decision means former Parkway star Terrace Marshall Jr. is the Tigers’ top returning receiver.

A junior, he caught 46 passes for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games last season. Marshall missed three games with a foot injury.

— Featured photo of Ja’Marr Chase by Tim Eddington, Special to The Press-Tribune

