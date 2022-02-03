College football: Tech adds five players to 2022 signing class

Louisiana Tech Strategic Communications

RUSTON – First-year Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie announced the addition of five new Bulldogs to the 2022 signing class during the late period today.



LA Tech added four new signees on the offensive side of the ball including two offensive lineman, a tight end, and a running back while adding a new member to its defensive backfield.



These five February signees join the previous 11 that signed in the early period last December. Tech has now added 12 high school and four transfers to its roster.



Coach Cumbie made quick work on turning out an impressive class on a limited timeline. “You just try to evaluate the kids that were committed back in December and we are very appreciative of those kids that maintained their commitment to us and stayed loyal to Louisiana Tech”, said Cumbie.

Cumbie and his staff relied heavily on previous relationships to help put the class together. “It goes to show that relationships are important in recruiting,” said Cumbie. “It’s been very important to make sure our coaches on staff have had previous connections with those players so we know their day-to-day, we know what their work habits are like, we’ve had chances to coach them and have an understanding of how they approach every single day.”



Tech got started early this morning with the addition of tight end John Locke from SD O’Connor high school out of Helotes, TX followed by Cedar Hill, Texas native and Navarro JC offensive lineman, Elijah Bowser.



Locke, a 6-4 215-pound target, caught 153 balls for 1,957 yards and 18 touchdowns in his high school career where he was named first-team all-district and first-team all-city as a wide receiver. The 3-star-rated recruit chose LA Tech after a strong late push from Oklahoma.



Bowser comes to LA Tech after a 10-game stint at Navarro junior college by way of Cedar Hill, Texas. Bowser, at 6-5 330-pounds, is rated as the No. 131 interior lineman in the country by 247sports.com.

Shortly after receiving signatures from Locke and Bowser, Tech got the official word that DeAnthony Gatson was joining the Bulldog offense.



Gatson, four-star recruit and former USC commit, comes to Ruston by way of Newton High School in Newton, Texas. Gatson scored 63 touchdowns and rushed just under 4,000 yards in his high school career and was awarded the Texas District-3A MVP as a junior.



Tech then continued to build their line with 6-3, 300-pound offensive lineman Joe Ta’ase out of New Mexico Military Institute.



The Melbourne, Australia native recently won the Division 1 NJCAA National Championship back in December while earning second-team NJCAA all-American honors and was named first-team all-conference at left guard.



In the early afternoon, Louisiana Tech rounded out the day’s class with 6-1 175-pound local product Devontae Mozee out of Jonesboro-Hodge High School. Mozee earned first-team all-state in Class 2A in 2022 for leading his team to a district championship.

Mozee, a 3-star recruit and No. 22 ranked player in Louisiana, had six interceptions this season and returned four for touchdowns. Mozee was also recruited by Missouri.



Cumbie noted the importance of continuing to recruit high school talent in Louisiana. “Those are the types of players we want to make sure we find and are aware of,” Cumbie said. “We want go out and try and keep kids that are local that are really talented players here.”



Coach Cumbie also noted the hospitality he and his staff has received in from high school coaches throughout Louisiana.



“I’ve enjoyed going all over this state and getting into as many high schools as I can,” Cumbie said. “Players here are well coached. These coaches have a passion for their players as people, and we are very appreciative of their time and their information. You can tell why coaches and players have been successful in this state and Tech has been successful with players from Louisiana.”



With signing day behind them, Cumbie and company are ready to look forward to the spring and find out exactly what they have in their team.

“Roster management is the most important piece in college football,” said Cumbie. “The best recruits we have and can get are the current players on our roster. We want to make sure those guys know and trust us and we know we can meet their needs as young men and as players on and off the field.”