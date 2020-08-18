College football: Tech announces football game date changes

Malcolm Butler, Louisiana Tech Associate Athletic Director/Communications

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland announced Tuesday that the Bulldogs scheduled football game against Baylor in Waco will remain on the 2020 slate but will move up two weeks.

The move of the Baylor game from Sept. 26 to Sept. 12 created a domino effect on the schedule as Tech will now play at Southern Miss on Sept. 19 before hosting Houston Baptist on Sept. 26. Tech was originally scheduled to play in Hattiesburg on Sept. 12 and at home against HBU on Sept. 19.

“There were a lot of moving parts to making this happen,” said McClelland. “I appreciate Jeremy McClain at Southern Miss and Steve Moniaci at Houston Baptist for their willingness to move these games around in order to make this happen. We are excited about opening the season in Waco against Baylor.”

The Big 12 announced a conference-only plus one schedule format a few weeks ago, and the Baylor administration made the decision to keep the Bulldogs on the 2020 docket. The Big 12 also decided that the plus-one game had to be played no later than Sept. 19, thus forcing the movement of the Tech game on the Bears schedule.

Season tickets are on sale through the Tech Ticket Office. The University has announced a ticket assurance plan for football season ticket holders in preparation for the 2020 season at Joe Aillet Stadium.

In the event that any of the home football games are canceled as a result of the public health threat of COVID-19, season ticket holders will have the following options:

· Credit towards the 2021 home season (features six games, including a non-conference contest against SMU)

· Apply season ticket purchase to the Louisiana Tech Athletic Club (LTAC) as a donation for this year (100 percent tax deduction)

· Full refund on games that are impacted

At this time, LA Tech officials have not made a decision on any limited seating (i.e 50% capacity in Joe Aillet Stadium) but will look to make those determinations in the coming weeks as more information becomes available.

The University and Athletics Department is working with the state of Louisiana and Governor’s office to make the appropriate determination on seating capacity within Joe Aillet Stadium. At this time we do anticipate having fans in attendance to watch the Bulldogs.

LA Tech will play a neutral site contest against ULM at Independence Stadium on Nov. 21 and ticket information for that contest is expected to be announced this Friday.

Here is Tech’s revised schedule.

Sept. 12 at Baylor

Sept. 19 at Southern Miss

Sept. 26 Houston Baptist

Oct. 10 UTEP

Oct. 17 Marshall

Oct. 24 at UTSA

Oct. 31 UAB

Nov. 7 at North Texas

Nov. 14 Rice

Nov. 21 vs. ULM (Independence Stadium)

Nov. 28 at FIU