College football: Tech closes season with another close loss

HOUSTON – For the seventh time this season, a Louisiana Tech football game was decided by a single possession as the Bulldogs lost to Rice, 35-31, in its season finale on Saturday.

LA Tech (3-9, 2-6 C-USA) took an early 10-0 lead after a 20-yard field goal by redshirt freshman kicker/punter Jacob Barnes and a 44-yard touchdown reception from freshman quarterback JD Head to freshman wide receiver Tre Harris. Rice (4-8, 3-5 C-USA) scored a pair of touchdowns to take the 14-10 lead at the half.

Head connected with sophomore wide receiver Smoke Harris for a 4-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the 17-14 lead. After another touchdown by the Owls, Head rushed for a 22-yard touchdown and then found junior wide receiver Griffin Hebert for the 6-yard touchdown to lead 31-21 with 13:10 left in the fourth quarter.

Rice trimmed the lead to 31-28 with just over four minutes to play. After forcing a three-and-out, the Owls returned a punt for 48 yards to the Tech 18 yard line where they went onto convert a touchdown for the 35-31 lead. Tech drove down the field to the Rice 33-yard line, but the Owls would intercept the ball to seal the victory.

QUOTABLES

Head coach Skip Holtz

“It was a very chirpy game. There was a lot of talking going on. It was a very physical game. Both teams played extremely hard. There wasn’t a bowl. There wasn’t a conference, so it’s playing for pride at the end of the year and both teams competed really hard. Unfortunately, we made a couple too many mistakes tonight to be able to overcome them to win.”

NOTABLES

LA Tech now leads the all-time series, 9-5.

Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz coached his final game on the Bulldog sideline. Holtz was the third-most winningest coach in program history with 64 victories in his nine seasons. He led Tech to seven straight bowl games and earned his 150th career win as a FBS head coach in the 45-42 victory over Southeastern on Sept. 11.

JD Head registered a career-high four touchdowns (three passing and one on the ground).

Smoke Harris led the Bulldogs with six receptions. The wide receiver led the team in receptions in all 12 games this season to become the first Tech player to have the most receptions in every game since Troy Edwards in 1998.

Trey Baldwin and BeeJay Williamson registered a team-best seven tackles each.

BeeJay Williamson registered his third interception of the season. He led Tech in interceptions in 2021.

Jacob Barnes made his lone field goal of the day, a 20-yarder, and was a perfect 4-for-4 in PATs. He is now a perfect 72-for-72 in PATs in his career.

Seven of LA Tech’s 12 games in 2021 have been decided by a single possession, the most since seven Tech games were decided by one possession in 2011.

