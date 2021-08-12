College football: Tech completes first fall practice in full pads

By Ashley Springer, Louisiana Tech Associate Director of Strategic Communications

RUSTON – The sun was blazing down on the Louisiana Tech football team Thursday morning in the Bulldogs’ sixth practice of the fall camp.

“We’re past the original excitement of, ‘Oh boy. Here we’re in camp,’ and the energy of day one,” head coach Skip Holtz said. “We’re still a long way away from seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. We just have to keeping banging through these dog days.

“It’s hot. We have to acclimated to it and get used to it. Sometimes when you play in this much heat, you start to get drained. It takes the energy out of you. That’s the challenge that we have. You have to bring the energy every single day to practice to keep getting better and to keep challenging each other with what we’re doing.

“Overall, I like the competition that’s going on. I like the energy of the team. We just have to get in our playbooks and be a lot cleaner on both sides of the ball.”

Tech went through five straight days of practice before an off day on Wednesday. When the Bulldogs returned to the practice fields on Thursday, it was in full pads for the first time this camp.

“It went well,” junior defensive back Jaiden Cole said. “It was very hot. We finally experienced the heat. A lot of guys were ready to bang with full pads. You could feel the impact of the pads and it was a good day overall.”

Junior fullback Jacob Adams, a member of the 2021 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, agreed.

“It was a great day,” Adams said. “It was a little warm out there and we battled through. It was good first day in full pads. I expect a lot of good things to come out of this team.”

Louisiana Tech opens the 2021 season at Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 3 p.m. Tech will then open a three-game home stretch against Southeastern on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. inside Joe Aillet Stadium.



