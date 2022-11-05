College football: Tech downs Middle Tennessee

Louisiana Tech Strategic Communications

RUSTON — Louisiana Tech dominated on offense, defense, and special teams to put an end to its three-game losing skid, defeating Middle Tennessee by a final score of 40-24 on Saturday afternoon inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

LA Tech (3-6, 2-3 C-USA) got 100-yard games on the ground ( Marquis Crosby ) and in the air ( Tre Harris and Cyrus Allen ), five takeaways and four sacks by the defense (including a pick six), and four made field goals by Jacob Barnes in picking up their second league win.

Middle Tennessee (4-5, 1-4 C-USA) got on the scoreboard first, cashing in on a 69-touchdown run after both teams went three-and-out on their opening possession.

Then came the big plays for the Bulldogs. Parker McNeil , after missing last week’s game due to injury, connected on back-to-back throws of 36 yards to T. Harris and 41 yards to Cyrus Allen which knotted things up at 7-7.

The two squads traded touchdowns again, LA Tech getting there’s on a 10-yard reception by T. Harris and MTSU pounding in a 2-yard run, making things even again at 14-14 early in the second quarter.

Then the defense and special teams started to take over.

The ‘Dogs got their first field goal from Jacob Barnes of the 40-yard variety. The kicker tacked on another from 36 yards after the kick return team recovered a fumble.

T. Harris continued to be unstoppable, reeling in a 27-yard touchdown to cap a drive which included back-to-back one-handed grabs by the standout wide receiver.

The Blue Raiders did not go away though, slicing the deficit to six at 27-21 after scoring a TD with 11 seconds remaining in the first half. They got the ball first to start the second half, but the visitors could only muster three second-half points.

LA Tech picked off Chase Cunningham on three straight possessions, two by Myles Brooks and one by Willie Roberts that was returned for an 18-yard pick six. Barnes tacked on two more field goals in the third quarter for good measure to put the game away.

QUOTABLES

Head coach Sonny Cumbie

I am really excited for our team. We stayed the course. Our kids were really locked into the game plan this week. They had a resolve and confidence about themselves. It was one of our more complete games. Defense, offense, special teams, the energy was there. That is what we are trying to get to. It is a feeling of togetherness. Happy for our players and our program. Our football accepted the challenge in the right way.”

Defensive back Myles Brooks

“Our goal all week was to finish. The goal was to push to the end and finish after having two straight overtime losses. We needed to prove this to ourselves and to the conference. We have been in too many tough games with tough endings. Monday, it is time to get back to work.”

NOTABLES