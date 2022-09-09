College football: Tech faces SFA in home opener Saturday

By Hunter Corneliusen, Louisiana Tech Associate Director of Strategic Communications



RUSTON – The 2022 Louisiana Tech football team opens up its home slate when it hosts Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m. on Saturday inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Date: Saturday, Sept. 1

Time: 6 p.m. (CT)

Location: Ruston

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

Radio: LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM)

TV: ESPN3

SERIES HISTORY

Series: LA Tech leads, 4-1

In Ruston: 2-1

In Nacogdoches: 2-0

ABOUT LA TECH (0-1)

The Bulldogs are coming off a 24-52 loss in the season opener at Missouri on Sept. 1, a game in which LA Tech led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter. Freshman wide receiver Cyrus Allen introduced himself with five catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Allen’s 121-yard performance was the most by an FBS freshman this season and a program record for a freshman in a season opener.

Tight end Griffin Hebert also set a career high with 93 receiving yards, including a 75-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Downing.

Quarterbacks Matthew Downing and Parker McNeil both eclipsed 100 yards which marked the first time LA Tech had two players pass for over 100 yards since Oct. 31, 2020.

Defensive back BeeJay Williamson and linebacker Hugh Davis led the way defensively. Williamson recorded a career-high 10 tackles in addition to a forced fumble. Davis tallied nine stops and a sack. Defensive lineman Deshon Hall notched four tackles, including two for loss.



Overall, 18 Bulldogs made their first appearance in a LA Tech uniform at Mizzou, while Myles Brooks, Carson Bruno, Hugh Davis, Matthew Downing, Kershawn Fisher, Greg Garner, Kyle Maxwell, Khiry Morrison and Willie Roberts all made their first starts at LA Tech.



Head coach Sonny Cumbie is in his inaugural season at the helm of the LA Tech football program. LA Tech is one of 29 FBS programs with a new coach this season.



ABOUT STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (1-1)

Stephen F. Austin is 1-1 this season and coming off a come-from-behind 31-27 win at Alcorn State. Colby Carthel is in his fourth season as the Lumberjacks’ head football coach with a record of 18-18.

The offense is led by quarterback Trae Self who has thrown for 363 yards and five touchdowns this season while also adding 13 yards on the ground. On the ground running backs Miles Reed and Jerrell Wimbley have eclipsed the century mark in rushing this year, with 137 and 115 yards respectively.

Defensive back Myles Heard is the Jacks’ leading tackler with 21 stops in addition to an interception and pass breakup. Defensive end Edward Bobino recorded the lone sack of the year for SFA in their season opener against Jackson State.



SFA finished the 2021 campaign with an 8-4 overall record, which ended with 35-28 loss to Incarnate Word in the first round of the FCS Playoffs.



For all the latest in Bulldog Football, follow them on Twitter (@LATechFB), Instagram (@LATechFB) and Facebook (LATechFootball) or visit the official website at LATechSports.com.