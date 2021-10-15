College football: Tech faces UTEP in key Conference USA game

Louisiana Tech Strategic Communications

RUSTON — Louisiana Tech football (2-3, 1-0 C-USA) is back in action on Saturday, Oct. 16, as the Bulldogs travel to El Paso, Texas, to take on UTEP (5-1, 2-0 C-USA) at 8 p.m. CT, inside Sun Bowl Stadium.

ABOUT LA TECH (2-3, 1-0 C-USA)

Every Louisiana Tech football game of the 2021 season has gone down to the wire as each contest has been decided by a single possession. The Bulldogs have added a couple of tallies to the win column with a 45-42 victory over Southeastern and a 24-17 conference-opening win against North Texas. Graduate quarterback Austin Kendall is off to a strong start as the Bulldog ranks second in passing yards with 1,178, third in passing touchdowns with 10 and is tied for the most total touchdowns with 13 for Tech quarterbacks in their first four games.

Head coach Skip Holtz is in his ninth season at the helm of the LA Tech football program. Holtz has led Tech to seven straight bowl games and earned his 150th career win as a FBS head coach in the 45-42 victory over Southeastern on Sept. 11.

ABOUT UTEP (5-1, 2-0 C-USA)

UTEP is off to its best start since 2010 as the Miners hold a 5-1 record going into Saturday’s game. The Miners will look for their sixth victory of the season to become bowl eligible. The UTEP defense ranks No. 1 in Conference USA and 16th in FBS in total defense (300.7 ypg).

Dana Dimel is in his fourth season at the helm of the UTEP program where he has accumulated a 10-28 record.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Date: Saturday, Oct. 16

Time: 8 p.m. (CT)

Location: El Paso, Texas

Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Surface: FieldTurf

SERIES HISTORY

Series: LA Tech leads, 14-2-1

In Ruston: LA Tech leads, 7-1

Last: (2020, LA Tech won, 21-17)

In El Paso: LA Tech leads, 7-1-1

Last: (2019, LA Tech won, 42-21)

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live Stats: Sidearm

Live Audio: LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM)

Twitter Updates: @LATechFB

Instagram Updates: @latechfb



TV/RADIO COVERAGE

TV: ESPN+

PxP: Erik Elken

Analyst: Trevor Vittatoe



Radio: LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM)

PxP: Malcolm Butler

Analyst: Teddy Allen

