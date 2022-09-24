College football: Tech falls to South Alabama



Louisiana Tech Strategic Communications

MOBILE, Ala. – Turnovers proved costly again for Louisiana Tech as they fell 38-14 to South Alabama on Saturday night at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

LA Tech (1-3) coughed the ball up five times (four interceptions and one fumble), including on four straight possessions.

Despite three of those turnovers coming in the first half and USA (3-1) jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead within the first four minutes due to a fast 6-play, 80-yard drive and a punt return for a touchdown, the Bulldogs found themselves down just 17-7 at halftime.

Getting the ball first to start the second half, LA Tech was looking for more big plays to slice into the deficit like the first score of 52 yards in the air from Parker McNeil to Smoke Harris. However, the ‘Dogs quickly dug themselves too deep a hole by throwing a pick-six and then losing a fumble that was turned into another touchdown for the Jaguars.

What was a 17-7 deficit turned into a 31-7 deficit just four minutes into the third quarter.

The two teams traded passing touchdowns in the fourth with the one from the Bulldogs being a 4-yard score on fourth down from McNeil to Griffin Hebert.



QUOTABLES

Head coach Sonny Cumbie

“We did not play well as an offense or on special teams. We did not give ourselves a chance to win the game. You have to credit South Alabama. They handled their bounce-back game better than we did. The third quarter played out the same way it did last week. We have to take care of the football. When you turn the ball over five times, you have absolutely no chance of winning.”

NOTABLES

· LA Tech now leads the all-time series with South Alabama, 2-1.

· LA Tech has forced a turnover in nine straight games (Willie Roberts had his first interception as a Bulldog in the first quarter).

· LA Tech has had a play of 40+ yards in all four games this season.

· LA Tech has had 16 plays of 30+ yards and 25 plays of 20+ yards.

· Smoke Harris has recorded at least one reception in 24 straight games.

UP NEXT

LA Tech heads into its bye week. The Bulldogs return to action on Saturday, Oct. 8 against UTEP inside Joe Aillet Stadium. The Conference USA opener kicks off at 6 p.m. CT.

— Featured photo by Murphy Bavinga