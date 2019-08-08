College football: Tech, Grambling State to honor ledgendary sportswriter Davis during Sept. 7 game

Malcolm Butler, Louisiana Tech Associate Athletic Director/Communications

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech officials plan to honor Lincoln Parish legend O.K. “Buddy” Davis when the Bulldogs host Grambling State Sept. 7 at Joe Aillet Stadium.

The “Buddy Bowl” will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised live on the NFL Network in the first meeting ever played between the two programs in Lincoln Parish (Tech and Grambling State met at Independence Stadium in Shreveport in 2010).

A member of the Louisiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, Davis recently passed away at the age of 72. For 55 years, the Ruston native covered both the Bulldogs and the Tigers for the Ruston Daily Leader, penning countless stories about so many great players, coaches and teams from both Universities.

Ben Corda … Late Ruston Daily Leader sportswriter O.K. “Buddy” Davis will be honored during the La. Tech-Grambling State game Sept. 7 in Ruston.

Louisiana Tech named the press area of the new press box and suites of Joe Aillet Stadium – opened in September of 2017 – after Davis, a 2013 inductee of the LA Tech Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Bulldogs will wear special helmet stickers honoring Davis during the game, while a tribute video will be played and Buddy Davis trivia will be pushed through LA Tech social media accounts during the game. Tech officials plan a moment of silence prior to the game and an on-the-field recognition during the game as well.

In honor of Buddy, Louisiana Tech has set up the O.K. “Buddy” Davis Endowed Scholarship that will benefit the same student-athletes that our friend promoted for so many years. Donations may be made by check payable to “Louisiana Tech University Foundation” or by credit card (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover). Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1190, Ruston, La. 71273-1190. Credit card donations can be made online at ltu.al/buddydavis .

The Bulldogs play six home games this year, including the home opener on Sept. 7 against Grambling State. Tech is coming off its fifth consecutive bowl victory and is one of just 25 FBS programs with 7+ wins in each of the past five seasons (2014-18).

Season tickets and mini-plans for Bulldog football are still currently on sale and can be purchased by calling 318-257-3631 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. or by logging onto LATechSports.com/tickets.

Louisiana Tech fans and supporters will have an opportunity to interact with the 2019 Louisiana Tech football, soccer and volleyball teams on Saturday, Aug. 17 as the teams and coaching staffs will participate in the annual Fan Fest in Ruston at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Doors to the TAC will open at 12:30 p.m. with the free event slated to run until 2 p.m. Players and coaches from all three programs will sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

Bulldog fans will also have the opportunity to take their picture with the Hawaii Bowl trophy and youngsters can enjoy the inflatable bounce houses and various games. Official Tech merchandise through the Barnes and Nobles Bookstore will be on sale while members of the Tech spirit squads will join Champ and Tech XXII for the event.

Follow @LATechFB on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all breaking news, in-game updates and other items of interest pertaining to the 2019 Louisiana Tech football team.