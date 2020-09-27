College football: Tech hammers Houston Baptist in home opener

Luke Anthony passed for 341 yards and five touchdowns to lead Louisiana Tech past Houston Baptist 66-38 in the Bulldogs’ home opener Saturday night at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Tech improved to 2-0. Houston Baptist, a member of the Southland Conference, fell to 0-3.

Leading 17-14 after the first quarter, Tech blew the game open in the second, outscoring the Huskies 21-3 for a 38-17 halftime lead.

Anthony completed 17 of 30 passes for 314 yards with one interception. He also scored a TD from a yard out.

Wayne Toussant caught TD passes of 44 and 43 yards. Isaiah Graham also had two TD receptions. Both covered 15 yards.

Jawaun Johnson caught Anthony’s final touchdown pass of 43 yards.

Justin Henderson led the Bulldogs on the ground with 77 yards on 11 carries. He scored on a 3-yard run. Israel Tucker had 63 yards on nine carries.

Tech piled up 542 total yards (360 passing, 182 rushing).

Houston Baptist also had some impressive numbers, rolling up 501 total yards.

Bailey Zappe completed 37 of 58 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

Jerreth Sterns had 14 catches for 138 yards and three TDs. Ben Ratzlaff had 10 for 137 and two TDs.

Tyler Grubbs led Tech with 12 tackles (five solo, seven assists). Former Benton star Ezekiel Barnett had three solo and one assist.

Next up for Tech is BYU on Friday at 8 p.m. in Provo, Utah (ESPN2). The Cougars (2-0) defeated Troy 48-7 Saturday.

