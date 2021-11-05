College football: Tech hits road to face UAB

Louisiana Tech Strategic Communications

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech football (2-6, 1-3 C-USA) continues its two-game road trip this week as the Bulldogs take on UAB (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. CT.



ABOUT LA TECH (2-6, 1-3 C-USA)

Louisiana Tech will look to get back into the win column this week after a four-game slump. Six of Tech’s eight games in 2021 have gone down to the wire as each of those contests were decided by a single possession. The Bulldogs have added a couple of tallies to the win column with a 45-42 victory over Southeastern and a 24-17 conference-opening win against North Texas.



Offensively, Tech is led by graduate quarterback Austin Kendall with 267.71 passing yards per game, graduate running back Marcus Williams Jr. with 57.75 rushing yards per game and sophomore wide receiver Smoke Harris with 56.88 receiving yards per game. Freshman linebacker Tyler Grubbs and senior linebacker Trey Baldwin lead the Bulldogs defensively with 67 and 66 total tackles, respectively.

Head coach Skip Holtz is in his ninth season at the helm of the LA Tech football program. Holtz has led Tech to seven straight bowl games and earned his 150th career win as a FBS head coach in the 45-42 victory over Southeastern on Sept. 11.



ABOUT UAB (5-3, 3-1 C-USA)

UAB is coming out of a bye week after losing, 30-24, in its homecoming game against Rice. The Blazers had won back-to-back games prior to the loss to the Owls with a 34-0 win at Southern Miss and a 31-14 victory over FAU.

UAB is led offensively by redshirt junior quarterback Dylan Hopkins with 161.4 passing yards per game, sophomore running back DeWayne McBride with 78.4 rushing yards per game and redshirt senior tight end Gerrit Prince with 58.9 receiving yards per game. Defensively, redshirt senior linebacker Noah Wilder leads the Blazers with 54 total tackles.



Head coach Bill Clark is in his sixth year at the helm of the Blazer program where he has accumulated a 45-25 overall record.



GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Date: Saturday, Nov. 6

Time: 11 a.m. (CT)

Location: Birmingham, Ala.

Venue: Protective Stadium

Surface: Shaw Sports Turf



HOW TO FOLLOW

Live Stats: Sidearm

Live Audio: LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM)

Twitter Updates: @LATechFB

Instagram Updates: @latechfb



TV/RADIO COVERAGE

TV: CBS Sports Network

PxP: Chick Hernandez

Analyst: Randy Cross



Radio: LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM)

PxP: Malcolm Butler

Analyst: Teddy Allen

— Featured photo by Tim Smith