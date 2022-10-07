College football: Tech hosts UTEP in C-USA opener

Louisiana Tech Strategic Communications



RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech football team returns to Joe Aillet Stadium after a two-game road swing and a bye week to open conference play with UTEP on Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+. Saturday’s conference opener is the second latest conference opener in the past 40 seasons for the Bulldogs and latest since joining C-USA.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8

Time: 6 p.m. (CT)

Location: Ruston, La.

Live Stats:LaTechSports.com/stats

Radio:LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM)

TV:ESPN+

SERIES HISTORY

Series: LA Tech leads, 14-3-1

In Ruston: 7-1

In El Paso: 7-2-1

ABOUT LA TECH (1-3)

The Bulldogs are coming off a bye week after falling to South Alabama 14-38 on Sept. 24 in Mobile, Ala.

Offensively, explosive plays have been the theme for the Bulldogs this season. LA Tech is one of just nine teams nationally to have four or more plays from scrimmage go for over 60 yards. While its 14 plays from scrimmage over 30 yards are the 13th most in the country.

Quarterback Parker McNeil took over the starting quarterback position following week one at Missouri. The redshirt senior has thrown for 901 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Tight end Griffin Hebert leads LA Tech in receiving this season with 327 yards and three touchdowns. Hebert’s 327 receiving yards rank second nationally among all tight ends, trailing only Brock Bowers of Georgia. Hebert ranks third nationally in average yards per catch (23.36) and 41st nationally in receiving yards per game (81.8). Tre Harris leads the Dogs’ in receptions with 20. The Sophomore is also the second-leading receiver in terms of yardage with 250 and has tallied two touchdowns.

Linebacker Tyler Grubbs leads the Bulldogs with 39 total tackles this season, including three for loss. He ranks among the FBS active career leaders in total tackles per game (4th, 9.04) and solo tackles per game (12th, 4.23). The New Orleans product has tallied five or more tackles in 25 of his 26 career games.

La Tech has forced a turnover in nine consecutive games dating back to 2021. Willie Roberts extended the streak with an interception during the first quarter at South Alabama. The Stephen F. Austin transfer has tallied six tackles, an interception and a quarterback hurry this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Roberts is the highest graded player on the Bulldogs defense at 72.2.

Kershawn Fisher is the Bulldogs leading tackler on the defensive line with 11 total stops, followed by J’Dan Burnett and Deshon Hall with nine, each. Burnett’s two forced fumbles rank fifth nationally while his two fumble recoveries are tied for the national lead.

Louisiana Tech has converted its last 176 extra point attempts. The last LA Tech failed extra point attempt came on Sept. 1, 2018, in a season-opening win at South Alabama. Since then, LA Tech is one of just seven schools to be perfect on PAT attempts, joining the likes of, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northern Illinois, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

Head coach Sonny Cumbie is in his inaugural season at the helm of the LA Tech football program. LA Tech is one of 29 FBS programs with a new coach this season.

ABOUT UTEP (3-3)

UTEP is coming off a 41-35 shootout win at Charlotte, which marked the first ever win in the eastern time zone for the Miners. UTEP also defeated New Mexico State (20-13) and Boise State (27-10).

The Miners have already played two conference games, the win over Charlotte and a 13-31 setback to North Texas to open the season.

The offense is led by quarterback Gavin Hardison, who has completed 52.69 percent of his passes this season for 1,266 yards and six touchdowns while throwing three interceptions.

Running backs Ronald Awatt and Deion Hankins lead the rushing attack with 365 and 277 yards, respectively. Awatt has found the endzone twice while Hankins’ lone touchdown of the season came in a 27-10 loss at New Mexico.

Tyrin Smith is the Miners’ most dangerous weapon, the redshirt sophomore wide receiver’s 568 receiving yards rank fifth nationally, while his four touchdowns are 31st among all FBS receivers. Smith is averaging over 17 yards a catch.

UTEP ranks in 24th nationally in time of possession at 32:12 minutes a contest.

Defensively, UTEP ranks 47th nationally and second in the C-USA in total defense, yielding 352 yards a contest. The Miners’ two defensive touchdowns this season is tied for fifth-most among FBS programs. Linebacker Tyrice Knight leads UTEP with 51 total tackles, including six tackles for loss in addition to an interception, sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery. Defensive end Jadrian Taylor leads UTEP in sacks with four, three of which came during last week’s win over Charlotte.

The Miners are led by head coach Dana Dimel who is in his fifth season at the helm. In 2021, UTEP posted a 7-6 campaign which ended in a loss to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl. Before UTEP, Dimel served as the head coach at Houston (2000-2002) and Wyoming (1997-1999) in addition to serving as an assistant under Bill Snyder at Kansas State for 17 seasons.

For all the latest in Bulldog Football, follow them on Twitter (@LATechFB), Instagram (@LATechFB) and Facebook (LATechFootball) or visit the official website at LATechSports.com.

— Featured photo courtesy of Louisiana Tech Athletics