College football: Tech looks to end two-game slide Saturday at home against UAB

By Ashley Springer, Louisiana Tech Assistant Director of Athletic Communications

RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will try to end a two-game slide when they face UAB in a Conference USA game Saturday afternoon at 2:30 at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Tech is 3-3 overall and 2-2 in C-USA after back-to-back losses to UTSA 27-26 and Marshall 35/17,

UAB (4-2, 2-0) had a three-game winning streak snapped last week, falling to Louisiana-Lafayette 24-20.

“We just have to keep getting better as a football team,” head coach Skip Holtz said. “If we can continue to do that, then we can see how good we can be by the end of the year. But, right now, we’re a long way away from being the quality football team that we want to be.”

Louisiana Tech leads UAB in the all-time series, 5-3. The Bulldogs won the first five matchups between the programs, but the Blazers have won each of the last three meetings.

— Featured photo of Louisiana Tech receiver Cee Jay Powell by Brendan Mosley