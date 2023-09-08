College football: Tech, NSU to face off Saturday

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

The Louisiana Tech football team returns to Joe Aillet Stadium to host Northwestern State for an in-state showdown on Saturday at 6:02 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.



GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 6:02 p.m. (CT)

Location: Ruston, La. (Joe Aillet Stadium)

Live Stats: LaTechSports.com/stats

Radio: LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM)

TV: ESPN+



SERIES HISTORY

Series: LA Tech leads, 54-20-5

In Ruston: 12-1-2

In Natchitoches: 5-4-1

Neutral: 33-12-2

ABOUT LA TECH (1-1)

Louisiana Tech is 1-1 this season, coming off a 38-14 loss at SMU. Koby Duru’s 53-yard touchdown reception from Hank Bachmeier and Keith Willis Jr.’s four-quarter rushing touchdown provided the scoring for the Bulldogs. Cecil Singleton Jr. led the LA Tech defense with a career-high 10 tackles in the contest.

Smoke Harris is the Bulldogs’ most dangerous weapon on offense. He has tallied a reception in each of the past 34 games, which is the sixth-longest active streak among all FBS players. He currently ranks among the FBS active career leaders in receptions (2nd, 242), all-purpose yards (2nd, 3,920), kick return yards (3rd, 1,525), punt return yards (4th, 616) and receiving touchdowns (5th, 20). The redshirt senior has registered a touchdown reception in each of the last six seasons. Harris has tallied 18 receptions for 202 yards and a touchdown this season.

Kyle Maxwell is the Bulldogs’ second-leading receiver with four catches for 71 yards. Maxwell had a strong performance in last week’s loss to SMU, with two receptions for 55 yards to lead Tech in receiving.

Quarterback Hank Bachmeier is the leader of the Tech offense. The Boise State transfer has completed 55 of his 77 passing attempts for 574 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. His 574 passing yards rank third nationally. Bachmeier holds a career record of 21-10 as a starting quarterback.

Due to injuries, the Bulldogs have relied on numerous Bulldogs in the rushing attack this season. Charvis Thornton is the leading rusher for LA Tech with 16 carries for 75 yards. Freshman Keith Willis Jr. is the second leading rusher with 13 carries for 38 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, linebacker Brevin Randle leads the Bulldogs with 17 total tackles, including a half tackle for loss. His 17 tackles are tied for the fifth-most among all FBS players. Singleton Jr. follows Randle with 15 total tackles and a game-sealing interception in the season opener against FIU (Aug. 26). Defensive back Willie Roberts has been impressive this season, recording four pass breakups, which is tied for the national lead. Roberts had a career-high three pass breakups in the loss to SMU (Sept. 2).

Head Coach Sonny Cumbie is in his second season at the helm of the LA Tech football program with a record of 4-10.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN STATE (0-1)

The Demons are coming off a 38-13 loss at Louisiana Lafayette in their season opener last weekend. Northwestern State posted a 4-7 mark in 2022.

Senior running back Scooter Adams leads the Demons in both rushing and receiving. Adams rushed for 33 yards on eight carries and caught two passes for 48 yards and a touchdown in the opener.

Quarterback Tyler Vander Waal completed 12 of 28 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns. Vander Waal transferred to Northwestern State after spending two seasons at Idaho State, throwing for 1,843 yards and six touchdowns to earn Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the Year in 2021. The senior started his career at Wyoming, where he spent his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Defensively, defensive tackle Donovan Green and linebacker Jared Pedraza lead the Demons with five total tackles each. Green recorded two tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble in the loss at Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Demons are led by Brad Laird, who is in his sixth season with a record of 16-36. Laird served as the head coach at Ruston High School from 2013-2016. Laird played his high school football at Ruston High, leading the Bearcats to a state championship and No. 1 national ranking in 1990.

For all the latest in Bulldog Football, follow them on Twitter (@LATechFB), Instagram (@LATechFB) and Facebook (LATechFootball) or visit the official website at LATechSports.com.