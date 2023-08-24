College football: Tech opens season Saturday against CUSA foe FIU at home

FIU vs. Louisiana Tech, Saturday, 8 p.m., Joe Aillet Stadium, CBS Sports Network

The second year of the Sonny Cumbie era at Louisiana Tech begins Saturday night.

The Bulldogs open the 2023 season against Florida International at Joe Aillet Stadium. Kickoff is 8 o’clock. The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

Tech is coming off back-to-back 3-9 seasons. The first in 2021 resulted in the firing of Head Coach Skip Holtz after nine seasons and the hiring of Cumbie.

“Our football team is much improved,” Cumbie said in his Tuesday press conference. “Our guys have put a lot of work in throughout the course of the summer. A lot of transfers have done a good job of coming in and integrating themselves into what we have already established from last year and the foundation that we have built since they arrived in January.

“A lot of guys have stayed the course that stayed with us through January, February and last season are really going to be the rocks to help move us forward in addition to the guys that we have here.”

Saturday’s game is also a Conference USA opener.

The conference has a new look with the departure of 2021 and 2022 champion UTSA, North Texas, UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice and Charlotte and the addition of Liberty, Sam Houston, New Mexico State and Jacksonville State.

Tech and FIU finished in a three-way tie with Charlotte for last in the standings last season.

The Panthers defeated the Bulldogs 42-34 in two overtime’s in Week 7 in Miami. FIU finished 4-8 overall.

Like Cumbie, FIU Head Coach Mike MacIntyre is in his second season.

Junior Grayson James returns at quarterback for the Panthers. He completed 209-of-357 passes for 1,962 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

“Grayson James has played a lot of football,” Cumbie said. “He had a great game against us last year and I know they are excited about (Keyone) Jenkins the freshman. We anticipate him playing as well based on all the reports that we have seen and getting a series. How much that is, I do not know but you have to prepare for both defensively as they can give you problems.”

Junior wide receiver Kris Mitchell, the team’s second-leading receiver last year, with 358 yards on 23 catches last season, is also back.

Boise State transfer Hank Bachmeier takes over at quarterback for the Bulldogs. A redshirt senior, he started all 12 games in 2021, passing for 3,079 yards and 20 touchdowns. Bachmeier entered the transfer portal after the fourth game of the 2022 season with the Cougars at 2-2.

Tech returns one of the conference’s best receivers in redshirt senior Smoke Harris, who caught 64 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns last season. He is also a dangerous kick returner.

“I am excited to see Hank lead our offense and guys like Smoke Harris and Cyrus Allen making plays,” Cumbie said. “Our tight ends I am excited about. Running back we have a question mark right now in terms of our depth with the injuries that we have. Coach (Teddy) Veal has done a good job of preparing all of those guys to be able to step in and play well.”

Cumbie likes the way Bachmeier has progressed since joining the team in the spring.

“Hank has been in our system long enough that he is comfortable and has enough volumes of reps and concepts that we used that he has some comfort levels with certain things,” he said. “Being able to put those guys in positions to be successful is important. “He has played lots of football which is exciting. It is important to remember that he has not played since October. There is a lot of new faces but also a lot of players that have a lot of career snaps. That is what we are excited about and Hank is one of those guys that is also.”

Tech and FIU will both be looking for improvement on defense.

The Bulldogs allowed 37.92 points and 468.8 yards total offense per game last season. The Panthers allowed 37.25 points and 451.9 yards total offense.

Cumbie is excited about the defense’s potential.

“For us defensively, with the defensive line and being able to create as pass rush and our linebackers because we have a lot of new players in addition to (linebacker) Hugh Davis.

“I’m very excited about watching those guys compete. I am excited about Myles Heard in our secondary, Cecil Singleton Jr. has improved and Demarcus Griffin-Taylor is a guy that has turned heads since he has been here. Those are some things that you look forward to.”