College football: Tech picked to finish third in C-USA West in media poll

By Ashley Springer, Louisiana Tech Associate Director of Strategic Communications

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech was picked to finish third in Conference USA’s West Division in a preseason vote conducted by a panel of media members that cover C-USA schools.

The panel forecast a rematch of the 2020 C-USA Championship Game, selecting Marshall and last year’s conference champions, UAB, to win their divisions, respectively.

Louisiana Tech posted an overall 5-5 record in the 2020 season, including a 4-2 mark in C-USA play. The Bulldogs made their seventh-straight bowl appearance at the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Tech returns 55 letterwinners from the 2020 squad, including 17 starters.

UAB was tabbed the preseason favorite in the West Division, followed by UTSA, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, Rice, North Texas and UTEP.

Marshall was selected to win the East Division, followed by Florida Atlantic, WKU, Charlotte, Middle Tennessee, FIU and Old Dominion.

The 17th annual Conference USA Football Championship Game, pitting the champions of the East and West Divisions, will be held in the first week of December. The 2021 C-USA Football season kicks off Saturday, August 28.

Louisiana Tech opens the 2021 season at Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 3 p.m. Tech will then open a three-game home stretch against Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. inside Joe Aillet Stadium.



Season tickets for the 2021 Louisiana Tech football season are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets online at LATechSports.com/tickets or by calling the LA Tech Ticket Office at (318) 257-3631.

C-USA MEDIA MEMBERS PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

EAST DIVISION

1. Marshall (17)

2. Florida Atlantic (6)

3. WKU (1)

4. Charlotte

5. Middle Tennessee

6. FIU

7. Old Dominion

WEST DIVISION

1. UAB (15)

2. UTSA (9)

3. Louisiana Tech

4. Southern Miss

5. Rice

6. North Texas

7. UTEP

(first place votes in parentheses)

— Featured photo courtesy of Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications