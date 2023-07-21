College football: Tech places five on CUSA preseason watch list; Bulldogs picked to finish fourth in poll

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

Conference USA released the 2023 preseason watch list, as selected by the league’s nine head coaches, on Monday. Five student-athletes from each of the conference’s nine-member institutions were recognized as key players to watch ahead of the 2023 season.

Louisiana Tech was represented by sophomore offensive lineman Carson Bruno , senior defensive lineman Deshon Hall, redshirt senior wide receiver and kick returner Smoke Harris and senior defensive back Willie Roberts . Harris appeared on the list twice, making it as a wide receiver and special teams player. Senior Offensive Lineman Abe Delfin was designated at the Bulldogs’ preseason all-academic performer.

Bruno has already garnered preseason laurels from Phil Steele and Athlon Sports in 2023. The Shreveport product started all 12 games as a redshirt freshman and earned Conference USA Honorable Mention and All-Freshman honors in 2022. Bruno paved the way for eight 100+ yard rushing games while protecting the quarterback in the Bulldogs passing offense which ranked 32nd nationally at 267.2 yards per game.

Hall, a 2023 Athlon Sports Preseason Second Team All-Conference USA selection, has appeared and started in 24 consecutive games on the LA Tech defensive line. The senior has tallied 101 total tackles (54 solo, 47 assisted), including 13.5 for loss and four sacks in addition to an interception and a forced fumble during his Bulldog career.

Harris enters the 2023 season with one of the most accomplished careers among all FBS players. The senior is one of two returning FBS players with 500+ kickoff return yards and 200+ punt return yards in 2022. Harris enters the 2023 season among NCAA Active career leaders in receptions (3rd, 224), receptions per game (6th, 4.57), receiving touchdowns (6th, 19), punt return average (3rd, 11.2), punt return yards (4th, 605). The St. Francisville product has tallied a reception in 32 consecutive games, the seventh-longest active streak nationally.

Roberts made an immediate impact during his first season in Ruston. The Stephen F. Austin transfer appeared in all 12 games in for the Bulldogs 2022 while making 11 starts at cornerback, tallying 29 total tackles (23 solo, 6 assists) and a quarterback hurry. The Fort Worth, Texas product led Tech with four interceptions and six pass breakups. His four interceptions ranked 22nd nationally among all FBS players. Roberts was tabbed First-Team Preseason All-Conference USA by Athlon Sports.

Delfin has excelled in the classroom, making the most of his seven years in Ruston. Delfin has a bachelor’s degree in Construction Engineering and Technology with a minor in Business Administration. In addition to his bachelor’s degree he also has a Master’s of Business Administration and a Master of Science Engineering and Technology Management.

The C-USA slate opens on Saturday, Aug. 26, with three week zero matchups, including the Bulldogs’ 8 p.m. showdown with FIU at Joe Aillet Stadium.

In the recent C-USA preseason poll, LA Tech was selected to finish fourth. Western Kentucky was the favorite, garnering 18 first-place votes, while conference newcomer Liberty followed in second with four first-place votes. Rounding out the top three was Middle Tennessee.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

WKU (18) Liberty (4) Middle Tennessee Louisiana Tech New Mexico State UTEP Jacksonville State FIU and Sam Houston

Louisiana Tech will play a fast, exciting brand of football when Head Coach Sonny Cumbie‘s Bulldogs open the 2023 season with an 8 p.m. CUSA showdown against FIU on August 26 inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

LA Tech has six home games at Joe Aillet Stadium during the 2023 season. After the week zero conference matchup with FIU (August 26), LA Tech will host non-conference foes Northwestern State (September 9) and North Texas (September 16). Tech closes out the home slate in conference play with Western Kentucky (October 5), New Mexico State (October 24), and a homecoming bout with Sam Houston (November 11).

Season tickets for the 2023 Louisiana Tech football season are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets online at LATechSports.com/tickets or by calling the LA Tech Ticket Office at (318) 257-3631.

