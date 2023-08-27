College football: Tech rallies past FIU in opener; Bulldogs defense dominates

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs rallied for a 22-17 victory over the Florida International Panthers Saturday night in a season and Conference USA opener at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston.

Jacob Fields scored on a 30-yard run with 1:01 left to give Tech its first lead of the game. A true freshman from Melissa, Texas, Fields also had a 20-yard catch in the 69-yard drive that started with 2:28 left in the game.

The run and catch were his only ones in the game.

The Bulldogs also converted a fourth-and-5 from their 26 on a 12-yard pass from Hank Bachmeier to Cyrus Allen.

Tech dominated the game after FIU took a 14-0 lead with 4:42 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs outgained the Panthers 447-182.

Tech avenged a 42-34 loss in two overtime’s last season in Miami.

The Tech defense, which struggled much of last season, turned in an outstanding performance.

FIU quarterback Grayson James attempted just 14 passes and completed only five for 4 yards.

The Panthers rushed for 178 with 67 of that came on a Shomari Lawrence touchdown run on the game’s third play.

After Jacob Barnes missed a 43-yard field goal with 3:30 left in the game and Tech down 17-16, the Bulldogs defense stepped up, forcing a three-and-out. Tech stopped Lawrence for no gain on third-and-2 on the FIU 43, setting up the game-winning drive.

After Fields’ go-ahead touchdown, Cecil Singleton sealed the victory with an interception with 49 seconds left.

After the Panthers took a 17-3 lead on a field goal with 10:06 left in the second quarter, the Bulldogs forced punts on FIU’s next seven possessions.

Linebacker Brevin Randle and defensive back Myles Heard led Tech with nine solo tackles each.

The Panthers had just eight first downs. Tech had 27.

Boise State transfer Bachmeier had an impressive debut at quarterback for the Bulldogs.

He completed 33 of 44 passes for 333 yards, including a 67-yard TD pass to redshirt senior Smoke Harris that cut the lead to 17-10 with 3:48 left in the second quarter.

Harris was spectacular. The preseason first-team All-Conference USA selection caught 11 passes for 155 yards.

Ten other Bulldogs caught passes. Allen had five receptions for 48 yards.

Tech also had some success on the ground, gaining 114 yards. Charvis Thornton led the Bulldogs with 51 yards on eight carries. Keith Willis had 32 on 11.

Former Benton star Keldrick Moody had 13 yards on eight carries and caught four passes for 27.

Tech placekicker Barnes made field goals of 40 and 46 yards. The latter got the Bulldogs within 17-16 with 12:34 left in the game.

In addition to his late in the game, Barnes failed on a 37-yard attempt late in the second quarter.

Tech travels to Dallas Saturday to face SMU. Kickoff is 11 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU. FIU hosts North Texas.