College football: Tech RB Crosby named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

Louisiana Tech redshirt sophomore running back Marquis Crosby was named to the 2023 Doak Walker Award Watch List, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday. Presented annually, the award honors the nation’s top college running back.

Crosby had a breakout redshirt freshman season in 2022, rushing for 918 total yards and nine touchdowns on 183 carries. The Hattiesburg, Miss., product ranked sixth nationally among all freshmen in total rushing (918) and fourth among CUSA backs in yards per rush (5.0). He eclipsed the century mark in rushing during four games, highlighted by a 197-yard rushing performance during the Dogs’ 52-17 win over Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 10. As a result of Crosby’s efforts, he earned honorable mention Freshman All-American Honors from College Football News following the 2022 season, becoming just the fifth player in program history to achieve the honor.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members, and selected special representatives.

The 2023 Doak Walker Award recipient will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back, Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

Louisiana Tech will play a fast, exciting brand of football when Head Coach Sonny Cumbie‘s Bulldogs open the 2023 season with an 8 p.m. CUSA showdown against FIU on August 26 inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

LA Tech has six home games at Joe Aillet Stadium during the 2023 season. After the week zero conference matchup with FIU (August 26), LA Tech will host non-conference foes Northwestern State (September 9) and North Texas (September 16). Tech closes out the home slate in conference play with Western Kentucky (October 5), New Mexico State (October 24), and a homecoming bout with Sam Houston (November 11).

Season tickets for the 2023 Louisiana Tech football season are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets online at LATechSports.com/tickets or by calling the LA Tech Ticket Office at (318) 257-3631.