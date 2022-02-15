College football: Tech releases 2022 schedule

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

RUSTON, La. – Conference USA announced the 2022 league football schedule on Monday which completes Louisiana Tech’s 12-game slate.

LA Tech will host a total of five home games during the 2022 campaign, including four contests against C-USA opponents. The Bulldogs will open league play by hosting UTEP on Saturday, Oct. 1.

This will be the inaugural season under new head coach Sonny Cumbie, who was introduced to Bulldog Faithful in a December press conference. Cumbie brings a high-octane offensive philosophy and a hard-hitting, physical defensive style to Ruston as Tech fans can look forward to a new brand of football.

Kickoff times, promotional schedules and Homecoming date will be announced at a later time.

Louisiana Tech football season tickets for the 2022 campaign will go on sale in March. Fans are encouraged to fill out the following form if they are interested in purchasing 2022 season tickets: https://latechsports.com/sb_output.aspx?form=28

Tech kicks off the 2022 season at Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Columbia, Mo. The Bulldogs will then host their home opener against Stephen F. Austin Saturday, Sept. 10 inside Joe Alliet Stadium. Tech hits the road the following two weeks to wrap up the non-conference schedule with visits to Clemson on Saturday, Sept. 17 and South Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Tech begins the month of October with a return to the Joe for the conference USA opener against UTEP (Oct. 1). The Bulldogs then flip-flop home and away with a visit to Southern Miss Saturday, Oct. 8, followed by hosting UAB Saturday, Oct. 15, and a trip to San Antonia to face-off against UTSA Saturday, Oct. 22. Tech closes out October with a bye the week of Oct. 29.



LA Tech will open the month of November on the road as the Bulldogs take on Charlotte in North Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Bulldogs will then complete the 2022 schedule alternating home and away by hosting Rice on Saturday, Nov. 12 followed by a trip to Denton, Texas against North Texas on Saturday, Nov. 19, and completing the regular season inside Joe Alliet Stadium the face-off against Old Dominion on Saturday, Nov. 29.

It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates are expected to move in the coming weeks in order to accommodate national television. A schedule of televised games will be released at a later date.



Conference USA’s 17th annual Championship Game, pitting the champions of the East and West Divisions, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.



Each school will play every team in its division once for six games, while playing two cross-over opponents from the opposite division. Each team will reverse the location of its 2020 games against division opponents and will rotate in new cross-division opponents to begin a two-year intra-division cycle.

For all the latest in Bulldog Football, follow them on Twitter (@LATechFB), Instagram (@LATechFB) and Facebook (LATechFootball) or visit the official website at LATechSports.com.

2022 Schedule

Sept. 3 at Missouri

Sept. 10 Stephen F. Austin

Sept. 17 at Clemson

Sept. 24 at South Alabama

Oct. 1 UTEP*

Oct. 8 at Southern Miss*

Oct. 15 UAB*

Oct. 22 at UTSA *

Oct. 29 bye

Nov. 5 at Charlotte*

Nov. 12 Rice*

Nov. 19 at North Texas *

Nov. 26 Old Dominion*

Conference games *

All dates subject to change